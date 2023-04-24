Listening is a powerful tool that can have a significant impact on our personal and professional lives.



From building strong relationships, to improving communication, when we listen to others, we show them that we value their thoughts and opinions, and this can help to build trust and create stronger relationships.



Behavioral Scientist, Dr. Gino Collura, who is the author of Seven Layers of Successful Relationships joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom about how to strengthen your listening skills.



Dr. Colurra believes the power of listening lies in its ability to create stronger relationships, foster understanding and empathy, and enhance communication and learning. By practicing active listening, we can improve our personal and professional lives, as well as the lives of those around us.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at 2pm on WFLA News Channel 8.



Bloom is now part of DBTV Network Seen In Over 300 Million Households worldwide, including Roku TV, and Amazon Fire.



Bloom also airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.





