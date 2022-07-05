Tarisa Parrish is a butterfly farmer whose quest to save the monarch butterflies from extinction has resulted in a nationwide educational campaign.



Her ecology expertise, along with the children’s illustrated book, “The Adventures of Johnny Butterflyseed,” explains how families can do their part by planting more milkweed and raising monarch butterflies.



Tarisa and her partner, Michael Vera, live in central Florida and are the owners of the online educational store, Johnny Butterflyseed.



The site engages new butterfly farmers, teaching them about the butterfly lifecycles, growing butterfly gardens, and how to get involved with nonprofit organizations focused on saving butterflies.



Tarisa prides herself on being a citizen scientist with a lifetime passion for nature, as well as a powerful advocate for its preservation and the saving of endangered species.



Tarisa joins the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with tips to raise Monarch Butterflies.



Bloom airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.



You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.