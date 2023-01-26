2X TEDx Motivational Speaker, Best Selling Author, Performance Coach, and Keynote Speaker Debbie Lundberg, joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom with tips for women to become more successful in life.

As the founder of “Presenting Powerfully by Debbie Lundberg” – Lundberg teaches men and women alike how to present themselves in the business world.

She gave these tips for women:

-Many women have imposter syndrome and the way to overcome that is to stop comparing yourself to others and really own your experience and expertise for the value you bring.

-Successful women are happy for other successful people, SINCERELY, and not simply in words or posts – SINCERELY – no gossiping or jealousy of others

-Successful women don’t apologize for being smart, right or passionate about a topic

-Successful women surround themselves with successful people AND they continue to learn and grow both humbly and proudly

