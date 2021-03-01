LIVE NOW /
Largest campaign in U.S. history to get Americans vaccinated rolls out

The Ad Council & Covid Collaborative launch the largest campaign in U.S. history focused Covid-19 vaccine education.

The “It’s Up To You” campaign will bring together major brands, media companies, community-based organizations, faith leaders and other trusted messengers to extend reach of message across all channels with a focus on Black and Hispanic communities, who have been hit hardest by the pandemic.

The President of The American Medical Association, Dr. Susan Bailey, joins Gayle Guyardo on BLOOM to talk about what the public needs to know about Covid-19 Vaccines.

