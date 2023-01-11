Kumquats are packed with nutrients and anti-aging and anti-inflammatory properties, among many other health benefits. If you want to get your hands on some and enjoy delicious foods and drinks made out of kumquats, the 26th Annual Kumquat Festival is happening Saturday, January 28th from 9AM to 5PM in Dade City.

One of the many delicious recipes that you will be able to sample at the festival is kumquat pie. The General Manager of Kumquat Growers Inc., Greg Gude, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, to share more about the event and show us how to make kumquat pie.

KUMQUAT PIE:

Ingredients:

8in graham cracker or baked pie crust

8oz cool whip

2/3 cup of kumquat puree

1 can of sweetened condensed milk

1/2 cup of lemon juice

Start by beating the condensed milk and whipped topping. Then add the lemon juice and beat until thickened. Next, add the kumquat puree and pour into the pie shell. Then let chill in the refrigerator for several hours and garnish with mint leaves and kumquats.

KUMQUAT PUREE PREPARATION:

How To Remove Seeds From Kumqauts:

Remove stem

From the top of the fruit, cut a little less than 1/3 of the fruit and roll this section between your fingers and thumb, and the seeds will fall out. Do this over a strainer to keep the seeds out of the blender.

From the bottom of the fruit, make another cut at about 1/3 and place the top, bottom, and middle pieces into the blender or chopper and puree.

