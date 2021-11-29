Kitty Swink of “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine” joins Gayle Guyardo on Bloom for Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month

Kitty Swink of “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine” was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer at stage 2B. She survived and is now sharing her personal story in support of  PanCAN, a non-profit that educates people about early detection and treatment options.

Swing joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom about how people can access early detection and treatment options.

