Kids reading with pups

Paws for Literacy is enrolling now.

The program is part of the Humane Society of Tampa Bay.

The program pairs children ages 5 – 12 with adoptable pets so they can practice their reading in a positive, fun environment. Whether your child wants to brush up on their literacy skills or simply loves animals and reading, we hope you’ll consider enrolling them in this important initiative. It’s a perfect activity to help fill their time during the holiday break and into the new year.

Paws for Literacy sessions are held weekly on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3:45pm to 5:00pm and are supervised by a certified teacher. Each session includes reading time and humane education. For more information or to enroll your child, email our Education Coordinator (below) or call 813.774.4344.