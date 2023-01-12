With more American families turning towards plant-based diets, many wonder if it’s safe for children.

A well-reported risk of veganism is the depletion of certain micronutrients, like vitamin B12 and minerals, that are readily available from animal-derived products.

That’s why it’s important to get a variety of different plant-based foods, monitor your nutrient intake, and if necessary, take a supplement.

Pediatrician, Berger David S MD, who heads up Wholistic Pediatrics & Family Care in Tampa, Florida, joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom with ways to safely have children incorporate a vegan diet.

