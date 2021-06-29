Kid Tested Kid Approved

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) -- The fourth named storm of this year's Atlantic hurricane season was a short-lived tropical storm that dissipated less than12 hours after making landfall on the east coast of the United States.

Tropical Storm Danny formed Monday afternoon before making landfall along the South Carolina coast along 8 p.m. By 11 p.m., the National Hurricane Center had downgraded the system to a tropical depression.