In her ongoing Bloom series “Gayle On The Go”, Bloom host Gayle Guyardo heads into the kitchen with busy mom and registered dietitian nutritionist Abigail Dougherty to make healthy banana pancakes with Abigail’s adorable 3-year-old son Liam.

Watch Bloom Weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8. Bloom also streams on Flixx.net.