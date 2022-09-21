Nutrition Expert Dr. Nicole Avena, PhD who is the author of “Why Diets Fail” joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom along with guest co-host Adam Jablin to discuss how to kick your sugar addiction on the Bloom Addiction Special.

Bloom airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at 2pm on WFLA News Channel 8.