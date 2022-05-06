Hormone Specialist and Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Lauren Papanos, RD of Real Ketones joins Host Gayle Guyardo on the Bloom Women’s Health Special to discuss the benefits of Ketones for Her to improve hormonal balance.

Go to www.RealKetones.com to take their ketone quiz that matches you with the perfect product to kickstart, or maintain, your wellness journey!

Real Ketones is a brand of convenience, so they’re available at their online store (www.realketones.com), Amazon, and in store at popular retailers such as Walmart, Costco, Walgreens, CVS, Rite Aid, and more all across the United States!