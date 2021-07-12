A lot of people forget to hydrate, which is critically important to our overall health, but for people suffering from memory disorders like Alzheimer’s and Dementia, they can’t remember the last time they had something to eat or drink.
Dawn Grady of Aravilla Clearwater joins Gayle Guyardo on Bloom with the importance of keeping our health care workers safe.
Bloom is part of Nexstar and airs in 40 more markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.
You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.
Bloom also streams on Flixx.net.
Keeping Memory Loss Patients Hydrated
A lot of people forget to hydrate, which is critically important to our overall health, but for people suffering from memory disorders like Alzheimer’s and Dementia, they can’t remember the last time they had something to eat or drink.