Keep Your Kids Engaged this Summer

The Tampa YMCA is excited to provide a variety of safe, fun day camp programs this summer.

These fun and unique experiences give Y campers an opportunity to explore the outdoors, meet new friends, discover new interests and create memories that last a lifetime. In Y Summer Camp, kids are in a welcoming environment where they can belong, build relationships, develop character and discover their potential. 

Camper safety is the Y’s top priority. Y leadership will be sure to communicate all COVID-19 safety guidelines prior to the start of summer camp, based on recommendations from the CDC and local health/government officials.

Summer camp spots are filling fast at 16 Tampa Y locations across Hillsborough and East Pasco counties. To ensure your kids stay engaged socially, physically and academically throughout the summer, register today at https://www.tampaymca.org/letscamp.

