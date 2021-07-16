Keep Your Brain Healthy

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) - While the effects of red tide continue to hammer the Tampa Bay coastline, organizers of a beach volleyball tournament confirm they are still hosting it on Treasure Island this weekend.

“It is good right now until we hear anything else, obviously, from the city,” explained Isabella Thayer-Persaud, who is one of the owners of SSOVA, Sunshine State Outdoor Volleyball Association. “If they were to say the irritants were too bad for us to be out there, we wouldn’t be.”