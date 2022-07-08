The F.D.A. has suspended its order to stop the company from selling its vaping products, putting on hold the FDA historic move to remove the product that drove the youth E-Cigarette Epidemic.

Before being blocked the FDA’s decision would have represented the most significant action the FDA has taken to reverse the youth e-cigarette epidemic – a public health crisis that Juul, more than any other product or company, has been responsible for.

Juul’s role in driving the youth e-cigarette epidemic is clear.

It introduced a sleek, cool, easy-to-hide product that was sold in appealing flavors including menthol, delivered massive doses of nicotine that can quickly addict kids, and was launched with youth-oriented marketing.

Largely because of Juul, e-cigarette use among high school students more than doubled from 2017 to 2019 (from 11.7% to 27.5%) and over 5.3 million U.S. kids used e-cigarettes in 2019 – an increase of over 3 million in just two years.

A growing number of these kids used

e-cigarettes frequently or daily, a sure sign of addiction caused by high-nicotine products like Juul.

According to the 2021 National Youth Tobacco Survey, youth e-cigarette use remains a serious public health problem, with over 2 million kids using e-cigarettes in 2021, and Juul remains one of the most popular brands among kids.

This announcement came on the heels of the FDA’s commitment earlier last week to issue a proposed rule to reduce nicotine levels sold in the United States to minimally or non-addictive levels.

