In WTH – What the Health? each week, Joy Bauer, MS, RD, CDN, who is not only the Today Show’s Nutrition Health and Lifestyle Expert, but New York Times bestselling author, provides smart health tips, nutrition advice and recipes to help you live your life in full bloom.

This week Joy joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and lifestyle show Bloom to share some foods to boost your brain and a recipe for Joy’s Smart Smoothie.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at 2pm on WFLA News Channel 8.

Bloom is now part of DBTV Network Seen In Over 300 Million Households worldwide, including Roku TV, and Amazon Fire.

Bloom also airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.