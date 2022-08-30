Kristen and Matt Strojnowski the parents of a toddler that lost her life due to a drowning joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom about an event happening in Tampa Bay to educate people about the dangers of drownings.

The Walk for Aubrey & Family Festival is named after their daughter who died in a drowning accident at the age of 16 months.

Money raised will go directly to swim scholarships and education. This public event has entertainment and food trucks.

The parents are working in partnership with the Water Smart Tots Foundation, which is a non-profit to raise awareness for drowning prevention.

To join in the One-mile Walk for Aubrey & Family Festival

Sunday, Oct. 22 at 10 a.m. help raise awareness

for childhood drowning prevention.

