When businesses in our community are prospering, our economy thrives!



Crafting a Fun Life blogger Karimah Henry and The Fun Foodie Mama blogger Kiva Williams created the Tampa Bay Black Excellence Challenge to encourage the community to support Black-owned businesses throughout the year.



Their first challenge started in February 2022 for Black History Month.



The next will begin in June to celebrate Juneteenth.



Here’s how it works:



Download the bingo card here or visit Tampa Bay BEC Instagram, Facebook or Twitter page.



Visit Black-owned businesses like restaurants, hair salons, pharmacies, local events, etc.



Complete one row….BINGO!



Participants must also tag us in their photos on social media and use #tampabaybec. then you will be entered into a raffle to win prizes.



Williams, Henry and with Bola Adeshina of The Peace Workout joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom alongside Bola Adeshina of the Peace Workout for busy mom’s on the go, and to share how the bingo challenge works.

Bloom airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.



You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.