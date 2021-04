Special Olympics Florida’s Race for Inclusion is a nine-month campaign to inspire people across the state to build communities where everyone is respected and valued. It is a campaign to fight the stigma, isolation, injustices and health challenges faced by people with intellectual disabilities.

Jacob Sare, who was recently named the 2020 Special Olympics Florida Athlete of the year joins Gayle Guyardo on BLOOM to share how Special Olympics Florida has changed his life for the better.