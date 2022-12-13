Every year, the Rough Riders collect, sort, and distribute thousands of Teddy Bears to hospital patients, cancer survivors and their families, centers for abused women and children, community health centers, special needs day care centers, and foster children.

Greg Eckley the 2nd Vice President and Treasurer and Paul Ferrentino the Chairmen of the Teddy Bear Committee appeared on the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to share how viewers can get involved in this year’s roundup!

To learn how you can support the Rough Riders through the donation of “new-unused” Teddy Bears or to request a Teddy Bear Run please call (813) 248-1898 or email your request to TBR@1USV.ORG

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at 2pm on WFLA News Channel 8.



Bloom is now part of DBTV Network Seen In Over 300 Million Households worldwide, including Roku TV, and Amazon Fire.



Bloom also airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.



