Join the Paint The Town Blue Post-it Note Initiative to Stop Human Trafficking

Connie Rose is the founder and executive director of Victims2Survivors-US, a survivor-led non-profit organization focused on eradicating human trafficking and “Filling The Gap” by providing supportive survivor services.

Victims2Survivors-US takes a community approach to addressing this social and public health crisis.

Rose is also the creator of “Community Conversations to Eliminate Human Trafficking” and “Get Help, Get Out” Post-it Note Campaign, a survivor-led movement bringing together stakeholders in communities to start the conversation and work together in a collaborative incubator.

Rose joins Gayle Guyardo on Bloom to talk about how you can help with the “Paint The Town Blue Post-it Note Initiative.

If you are being trafficked or know someone who is, you can text 847411 to CtyTip, or call the hot line number 1-888-373-3888.

