Join the Feast of Saint Bosco Celebration

Mary Help of Christians Center is a Catholic and Salesian center that aims to serve all people in the Tampa Bay area, especially the young and the poor, with complete dignity and respect.

Through the Center’s work, people have experienced the love, service, and joy that guides and moves the Salesian mission at Mary Help of Christians.

Father Franco Pinto and Dawn Keleske joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with how the community can participate in the upcoming Feast of Saint Bosco Celebration , January 28, 2022.

Bloom airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.