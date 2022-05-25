You can smell the aroma of Jazzy’s BBQ from long distances away as you are approaching the restaurant. The aroma draws many customers in for some of the best BBQ they have ever eaten.



Jazzy’s uses real oak wood, which gives our meat that southern, country barbecue flavor. If you like real smoked barbecue pork, beef (brisket), chicken, sausage and tasty barbecued ribs smothered in a tangy “homemade” barbecue sauce, then Jazzy’s BBQ is the place for you.



Retired NFL player Johnny Ray Smith, a defensive back for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 1981 to 1984, along with his wife, Pamela, former cheerleader for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, opened Jazzy’s BBQ in October of 1996, naming the restaurant after their daughter, Jasmine.



Jazzy’s is located at the corner of Waters Ave., and Benjamin Rd. east of the Veterans Expressway in the Town-N-Country area of Tampa, Florida.



Johnny R Smith and Pamela D Smith the owners of Jazz’s BBQ join Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with a healthy spin on your favorite BBQ recipes.

Bloom airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.



You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.

