I’ve Seen Dead People: Diary of a Deputy Coroner featured on BLOOM with Gayle Guyardo

I’ve Seen Dead People: Diary of a Deputy Coronergives readers a rare look inside the mind and heart of one of society’s most mysterious professions of being a coroner.

For nearly nine years, Francart was a deputy coroner who worked medicolegal death investigations, which are those involving suspicious, violent, unexplained or unexpected deaths.

Francart turned to journaling as a way of privately dealing with the profound grief she faced,  and to preserve her own mental well-being.

Francart joins Gayle Guyardo on BLOOM to talk about I’ve Seen Dead People, and shares her unfiltered thoughts and emotions as she navigates a world most of us cannot imagine.

April 24 2021 08:00 am

