It’s National School Choice Week | Here’s What Parents Need to Know

Andrew Campanella, the president of

National School Choice Week joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to share more about school choice and how it allows families to choose the K-12 educational options that best fit their children.

During National School Choice Week (Jan. 23-29), all types of schools celebrate their missions, their teachers, and the excitement of learning.

Bloom airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.

