It’s Easy to Find Product Right for Your Hair

Don’t just grab any hair product at the drugstore or online.

Johanna Amarante, a licensed Cosmetologist of 8 years and a certified hair loss specialist, joins Gayle Guyardo on Bloom to talk about a simple test that will let you know the products you need for healthy hair and scalp.

Bloom airs in 40 more markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.

Bloom also streams on Flixx.net.