Reputation and credentials are everything when choosing a plastic surgeon. The dangers of bad cosmetic surgery can have a major impact on your life.

Board-Certified Plastic Surgeon, Dr. Adam Rubinstein, joins the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom, to tell us how to choose the right plastic surgeon.

Dr. Rubinstein is an outspoken patient advocate and has long warned about the dangers of plastic surgery when not done by board-certified plastic surgeon. All plastic surgery is not the same, which is why he helps educate people on how to make informed decisions when it comes to choosing a plastic surgeon. It is of utmost importance to a patient’s health and safety that they seek the appropriate doctors who are board-certified and properly trained to ensure great results and safety.