Inflation is on the minds of many, and as the great debate over whether the U.S. economy is headed in that direction continues, Americans are bracing for the worst.



Advisor and Financial Planner Esther Kuznetz of STAR Financial Solutions joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show about ways to get your financial health in check.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at 2pm on WFLA News Channel 8.



Bloom is now part of DBTV Network Seen In Over 300 Million Households worldwide, including Roku TV, and Amazon Fire.



Bloom also airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.





