Irish actor Colin O’Donoghue hangs up his hook for the great beyond

Bloom

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Irish actor Colin O’Donoghue who starts in The Right Stuff, the incredible story of the early days of the U.S. space program joins Gayle Guyardo and Bloom to talk about his role and the Disney+ project filmed entirely in Orlando, Florida.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss