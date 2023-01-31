Lisa Krawetz and Suzie Echevarria with Amour + Light joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom to share how people use crystals to find connectivity, generate energy and heal.



The women shared with Guyardo how using crystals alongside certain ritual can help people with intentional living by;



* cleansing your space to create clarity



* manifesting your dreams



* inspiring and supporting others to expand and open their hearts

for guidance.

