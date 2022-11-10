Laguna Beach High School Football Player, Bella Rasmussen, has blown up on social media after becoming the first girl in California to score 2 touchdowns in a varsity football game. Bella joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show, Bloom, to share more about her experience on the team.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at 2pm on WFLA News Channel 8.

Bloom also airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.