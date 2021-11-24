Inside The Next | Last Minute Thanksgiving Tips

Bloom is excited to a new lifestyle series “Inside the Nest” with Julie EdelmanBloom’s very own sanity saving expert & NY TImes’ bestselling author. 

Julie is taking her accidental housewifely wit ‘n wisdom on the road, into our nests aka our homes and neighborhoods sharing tips, tricks,& trends that celebrate local events, people, & business that will help us save time, money, manis & of course our sanity! Today, Julie’s kicking it off Inside my Nest with last minute thanksgiving day tips that I was more then thankful for!

For the kick off segment Julie heads to Gayle Guyardo’s house the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with a few tips and tricks before Thanksgiving.

Bloom airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

