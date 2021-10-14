Infrared Sauna Therapy for Sleep

Research shows the regular use of infrared sauna therapy can help you get a better nights sleep by resetting circadian rhythm (Release Of Melatonin), assisting in thermoregulation (Body Temperature Lowers) and relaxing your autonomic nervous system to aid the body to detoxify harmful toxins.

In her ongoing series Gayle On The Go, Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom caught up with Dr. Dawn Molina, a primary care physician specializing in east Asian medicine at Tampa Bay Holistic Medicine.

Dr. Molina explains that regular exposure to infarad light can help with deeper more productive sleep.