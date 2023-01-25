Infertility Success, Stories of Help and Hope for Your Journey includes stories from 19 women across the USA and South Africa. These women are entrepreneurs, nurses, writers, actresses, personal trainers, activist, and doctors. Their stories cover a spectrum of reproductive issues (endometriosis, uterine fibroids, PCOS, thyroid disease, MTHFR, factor 5 Leiden, and low ovarian reserve).

Their path to the family of their dreams is very different. Some used reproductive medicine, NaPro technology or Traditional Chinese Medicine. Other’s made big or small diet or lifestyle changes, until the outcome they desired became a reality.

Now every one of them wants to spare you from another wasted cycle, and more wasted time, money and effort by sharing their story with readers.

Each chapter includes “Tip” sections for your journey so it is easy for you to take action and continue moving forward and a way to personally connect with each author.

Fertility Coach, Author, Publisher and Course Creator Erica Hoke joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show headquartered in Tampa, Florida to share her personal story of being given a 1% chance of conceiving to becoming eventually becoming a mother of four.

