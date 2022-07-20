Hearing “You can’t have children” can be some of the most devastating words for some women. Breakthrough research has shown hat imbalances in the but biome impact one’s ability to conceive.

Dr. Robin Rose, Board-Certified Specialist In Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine joins Gayle Guyardo on the nationally syndicated health and wellness show, Bloom to share how infertility is directly linked to the health of the gut microbiome

Breakthrough research has shown that imbalances in the gut biome impact one’s ability to conceive. Terrain Health, in combination with biotech company Microgenesis identify the underlying root cause and offer woman an all natural, effective way to restore fertility without the use of hormones or invasive procedures. Clinical trials resulted in a 75% success rate of pregnancy among all women, even those who had 4 or more unsuccessful IVF attempts. The program significantly increases your fertility potential, and simultaneously addresses hidden health concerns that could become problems later in life.

Over 15 years of scientific research has led to identifying the link between the gut and infertility. Their test identifies 64 variations of the gut biome that lead to chronic inflammation. Terrain works with these patients to identify and correct these imbalances.

