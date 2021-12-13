Impress Your Guest with a Memorable Dish

Nationally known nutritionist and Chef Pam Smith joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with a dish sure to impress your guest this holiday season.



Pecan Crusted Australian Lamb Tenderloin

With Smokey Gouda Grits, Caramelized Brussels Sprout Leaves

and Pomegranate Glaze

Serves 4



The crunchy, savory crust is a delicious contrast to the tender, rosy-red meat of these small flavorful tenderloins and the grits, Brussels sprouts and Pomegranate Glaze are sensational seasonal superfood complements.



8-12 Australian lamb tenderloins

1 Tbs. extra-virgin olive oil

Creole seasoning, or Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

4 Tbs. Citrus Dijon glaze, recipe follows

Pecan Crumble, recipe follows

Smokey Gouda Grits, recipe follows

Caramelized Brussels Sprout Leaves, recipe follows

Pomegranate Molasses, homemade or Purchased

Fresh herbs or microgreens, for garnish



Method:

1) Position the oven rack in the center of the oven and heat the oven to 400°F.

2) Pat the lamb tenderloins dry and season with creole seasoning, or salt and pepper. Heat 1 Tbs. oil in a 12-inch oven safe skillet over medium-high heat until shimmering hot. Add the lamb to the skillet, and sear, turning once, until two sides are nicely browned, about 2 minutes per side. (Since the loins are so small, sear only the top and bottom; you don’t need to bother with the sides.)

3) Evenly brush each loin with Citrus Dijon Glaze and then, with tongs, roll the loin in the pecan crumble gently pressing it in, and then place back in skillet.

4) Place skillet in hot oven until crumble is golden brown and an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part of a loin registers 125°F to 130°F for medium rare, 2 to 4 minutes for the tenderloins or 130°F to 135°F for medium. Transfer the lamb to a cutting board and let it rest for a few minutes.

5) To serve, spoon Smokey Gouda Grits onto plate. Cut the lamb tenderloins on an angle and place 4-6 pieces atop grits. Sprinkle plate with Caramelized Brussels sprout leaves.

6) Drizzle with the Pomegranate Molasses around the plate, and garnish with fresh herbs or microgreens



Citrus Dijon Marmalade

4 oz. All-Fruit Orange Marmalade or Apricot Preserves

1 Tbs. Dijon Mustard

1 tsp. creole seasoning



Method:

1. Mix together all ingredients well and store in refrigerator.

Pecan Crumble

2 tsp. extra virgin olive oil

½ cup Panko seasoned breadcrumbs

1/4 cup finely chopped pecans

4 cloves garlic, finely chopped

1/2 tsp. creole seasoning

2 Tbs. fresh parsley, finely chopped

2 Tbs. fresh mint, finely chopped



Method:

1. In a small cast iron pan, heat the olive oil. Add the breadcrumbs and cook until golden brown, then add the pecans, garlic and seasoning, lightly sautéing.

2. Add herbs and mix together.

3. Store in airtight container.



Smokey Gouda Grits

2 tsp. olive oil

2 shallots, minced or 1/2 cup diced red onion

1/2 cup red peppers, diced

1 Tbs. jalapeno pepper or 1 Chipotle pepper in Adobo, seeded and minced

2 cloves fresh garlic, minced (1 teaspoon)

1 1/2 tsp. Creole seasoning

3 ears grilled fresh corn, cut off cob

32 ounces 1% milk

8 ounces coarse grits or polenta (such as Bobs Red Mill)

4 ounces goat cheese, crumbled

8 ounces Smoked Gouda cheese, grated

1/4 cup chopped fresh herbs (flat leaf parsley, cilantro or chives)

1 tsp. hot sauce, such as Cholula



Method:

1) In a pot, heat the oil; add the minced shallots and peppers and sauté until translucent.

2) Add the garlic, creole seasoning and the corn, cook for 30 seconds. Add the milk and cook until just simmering, do not boil.

3) 3) Stir in the grits and continue stirring with cooking spatula until the mixture pulls away from the side of the pot. Remove from heat and stir in the cheeses and herbs. Add additional seasonings or hot sauce to taste. Serve immediately.







Caramelized Brussels Sprout Leaves

1 pound brussels sprouts, trimmed, leaves separated

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 teaspoon Creole seasoning, or salt and pepper and 1 tablespoon grated lemon zest

1/4 cup grated Parmesan or Pecorino cheese



Method:

1) Place a rimmed baking sheet into an oven to heat to 400 degrees.

2) Toss the brussels sprout leaves with oil and seasoning and roast until leaves are crisp and caramelized around edges, 10 to 12 minutes. Sprinkle with Parmesan or Pecorino.

