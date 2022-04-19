In the Bloom Fitness Special host Gayle Guyardo goes on location to talk with Alexa Hartsock, Director of Before and Afterschool Care, YMCA of the Suncoast about fun and fit careers with the YMCA. Working for the YMCA is a fun, rewarding career – that can keep you fit! The YMCA is more than just a job … it’s an opportunity to make a difference in someone’s life. We’re hiring for a variety of full time, part time and seasonal roles. Please visit https://www.ymcasuncoast.org/about-us/employment for more information.