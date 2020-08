Recipe Developer and Food Blogger Gina Ferwerda shares some great recipes for Gina's Grilling Weekend.

Jalapeno Cheddar Chicken Sandwiches (Serves 8)8 ounces cream cheese, softened 1-2 tablespoons chopped jalapeños (fresh or pickled)1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese 8 boneless, skinless chicken thighsHouse seasoning (salt, pepper, granulated garlic, granulated onion & smoked paprika)8 slices deli ham or turkey8 slices cheese (Swiss, cheddar, or pepper-jack)8 hamburger bunsOptional-Lettuce Tomato slicesPickle slices Red onion slicesIn a medium bowl, combine cream cheese, jalapeños and shredded cheese. (Or you can buy the jalapeño cream cheese at the store and add some shredded cheddar to that.)Heat a grill to medium-high.Sprinkle both sides of chicken with house seasoning. Grill chicken over medium-high heat for approximately 5-6 minutes each side (or until thoroughly cooked). Add 1 tablespoon of the mixed Jalapeño Cheddar Mixture to each chicken thigh along with the meat and cheese slices during the last few minutes of grilling. Lightly grill the cut sides of the buns. Add some cream cheese mixture to the cut sides of the buns after removing from the grill.To assemble, top each bun bottom with a cheesy chicken patty. Garnish with lettuce, sliced tomatoes, pickles, and onions, if desired. Attach the bun tops with a large skewer and serve warm.