What you fuel your body with can dictate your energy levels. The Food Whisperer, Chef Adrienne Falcone Godsell, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, with power foods to fuel your day.

Shiitake Stroganoff – Serves 2

Ingredients:

8 oz shiitake mushrooms

1 15oz can coconut cream

1 large, sweet onion

Steak seasoning

1 bag Miracle noodle

1 tsp Himalayan pink salt

Olive oil

Directions:

Peel, cut onion in half and thin slice onion. Remove stems from shiitake mushrooms and rough chop into bite size pieces. Place large sauté pan on medium high heat(6-7) with Bottomful of olive oil. Heat for one minute and add thin sliced onion. When onion becomes shiny (about 3-5 minutes), add salt, stir, and sauté until soft and slightly caramelized (a little bit of brown). You can speed this up by covering with lid. But pay attention because onions may burn. When onions begin to caramelize, add mushrooms and 1 tsp steak seasoning. Rinse and drain noodles. When mushrooms are soft and cooked, add 1 can coconut cream. Stir to combine and pour over noodles.

