I CAN Foundation Helps Youth Aging Out of Foster Care System

The I CAN Foundation is all about believing in one’s self, one’s journey and one’s capability.



It’s about taking vulnerable youth who may not have been given a chance and helping them believe they be anything they want in life.



The I CAN Foundation works with under recognized young adults age 18 – 24 who have shown dedication & possibilities despite hardships.



Many are in the foster care system who age out at 18 years old.



They are partnering with organizations to identify teens and young adults who’d benefit from and could take part in such a wonderful opportunity.



The ambassador/ spokesperson for I CAN Liz Sutherland joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom about her experience as a foster child, alongside Sean Ives, who spearheads a sailing program for the undeserved youth.

Bloom airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.



You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.



