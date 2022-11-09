Hydration is one of the seven pillars of wellness because drinking the right amount is key to achieve overall wellness. In fact, it supports the remaining pillars of wellness because if you are dehydrated, you cannot achieve optimal wellness.

Double-Certified Nutritionist, Martha VanCamp, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show, Bloom, with how much water we really need to drink everyday.

As Martha says, you will find a lot of information out there about how much water you should drink on a daily basis, but to make it easy, stick with one gallon per day. According to Martha, our organs need water in order to function at an optimal level, so hydration is extremely important to achieve wellness in the mind, body, and spirit.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at 2pm on WFLA News Channel 8.

Bloom also airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.