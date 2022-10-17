Metropolitan Ministries responded to Hurricane Ian and ongoing needs like caring for the homeless.

The President and CEO of Metropolitan Ministries, Tim Marks, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show, Bloom, to discuss their ongoing effort to help others.

