This September people are being asked to join the fight to end hunger.

Thomas Mantz, President, and CEO of Feeding Tampa Bay joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and lifestyle show Bloom and said everyone can use their power, voice, actions, and commitment to ensure nobody has to make an impossible choice between food and other necessities like medicine, utilities, or childcare.

