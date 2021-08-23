Hundreds sign up for Florida’s First “Zero Waste” 5k | Enviroracing

The Enviroracing “zero waste” 5k race will take place on Sept 12th at 7:30 am in scenic downtown Venice.

The course will feature 2 loops on the city’s famous canopy tree-lined road, and will start and finish at Daquiri deck and Centennial Park.

Racers can attend a post-race party with a beer garden, food (including vegan options), live music and awards.

The main goal of the races is to raise awareness in the running community (and non-running community) for all of us to become more environmentally responsible.

There will be no single-use water bottles, plastic goodie bags (or other items that just end up in the landfill) and the water stops on the course will be supplied with reusable silicone cups that will be collected, sanitized and reused.

Race organizers will also be using areca palm leaf plates which decompose in 6-8 weeks.

The organizers even constructed their own composting system so any leftover food waste, napkins, Areca palm leaf plates and bamboo utensils will be placed in compost.

Gayle Guyardo features the race on Bloom.

