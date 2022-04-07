Spring has sprung, but will your romantic relationships blossom? Many of us will be attending social events this season, seeking to find our ideal partner. How can we pick out a genuine person and turn a “spring fling” into a real relationship?

Dr. Carmen Harra joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with how to make a romantic relationship last.

Bloom airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.



You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.



