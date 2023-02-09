Planet Protector Paige Konger Henry joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom with how to teach kids to appreciate nature and make it fun.

Henry says “get kids outside! Look for opportunities to have fun outside while learning about nature!”

She went on to say “there are activities for all levels and ages, and it’s important to focus on how everything is connected in nature.”

Henry says even looking up at the sky in the evening can be grounding, soothing, and a great part of an evening routine.

If your looking for outings with your children, Henry suggest turn to places like aquariums, zoos, and nature parks which allow you to meet local wildlife in a safe and educational way.

Henry also suggest making screen time educational. Engage in media that teaches kids about the great outdoors to get them excited about outdoor adventures.

She also suggested participating in local cleanups.

“Take kids to local cleanups to show kids how to give back, engage with the community, and be out in nature while doing so – It can also be fun to have kids brainstorm on ways you can live a more eco-friendly lifestyle.” Henry said.

