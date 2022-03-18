America’s Psychiatrist, Dr. Carole Lieberman, author of “Lions and Tigers and Terrorists, Oh My!” talks with Bloom Guest Host Farron Hipp about how parents can talk about the chaos in the world – including the threat of nuclear war – without giving them nightmares.

Bloom airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.