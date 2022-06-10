It’s been proven than procrastination is the biggest enemy of success and contrary to what it’s believed, procrastination is not based on lack of time or organization, but it is directly related to emotions and the management of emotions.

Many people procrastinate and don’t achieve their full potential in life.

It is possible to stop procrastinating with the right system, tools and guidance. Take action today, to be a better you tomorrow.

Leadership Coach, Trainer and Speaker and founder of the How to Stop Procrastinating in 30 Days Program, Paty Johnston, joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with how to Tackle your most important task in a timely manner.

