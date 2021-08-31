How to Stop a Side Stitch Cramp in it’s Tracks

Chances are you’ve felt a sudden sharp or stabbing pain in the lower abdomen.

It’s called a “side stitch” cramp.

It’s pretty common especially among runners and swimmers, but if it happens to you there’s a right way to breathe through it to find relief.

The Mobility Maker, and pro sports breathing and mobility mind body coach, Dana Santas also known as the Mobility Maker joins Gayle Guyardo on Bloom with the right way to stop side stitch cramps.

Bloom airs in 40 more markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.